29 pictures to bring back memories of A and AS Level results day in Mid Ulster back in 2007

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:51 GMT
It’s exam results time again so we’ve had a look in our archives for some of those celebrating their A and AS Level achievements in years gone by.

Here are some of the pupils in Mid Ulster schools who received their results back in 2007.

St Pius X College students Ann Quinn and Neave Heron who obtained straight grade A's at AS Level in 2007. Missing from the picture is Ross Steel. Photo: Simon Robinson

Mrs. Scott, principal of St Patricks College Maghera with students who were successful in their A’ Level examinations in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

St Patrick's College Maghera principal Mrs. Scott with students who attained four grade A's in their A’ Level examinations in 2007. Pictured are John McCloskey, Kathy McMaster, Ronan McKague, Ciaran Maguire, Sinead Quinn and Maria McLarry. Photo: Simon Robinson

A selection of students from St Patrick's College Maghera who gained three A's at A’ Level in 2007. Included in the picture is principal Mrs. Scott. Photo: Simon Robinson

