Providing a range of enjoyable activities for girls aged 3 to 18, officers are involved in leading a full programme of events for young people throughout the year.
We’ve had a look through the archives of the East Antrim Times editions (Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey) to find photos from some memorable moments involving members of local GB companies from 2007 to 2016.
Check them out and see if you can spot anyone you know.
1. Memorable GB moments
Nicola Wolfe, Lauren Linton and Lucy McClelland were awarded the Brigader Brooch at the 153rd Craigyhill Presbyterian Girls' Brigade annual Parents' Night in 2016. Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Memorable GB moments
The Junior Section of 153rd Craigyhill Presbyterian Girls' Brigade in 2016. Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Memorable GB moments
1st Larne GB Duke of Edinburgh bronze award receipiants Ashleigh Alexander, Leah Girvan, Carly McCreesh, Megan Roberts, Ami Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Emma Ross and Hannah Taylor in 2014. Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Memorable GB moments
Company Section prize winners from 1st Larne Girls' Brigade in 2014. Photo: Phillip Byrne