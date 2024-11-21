30 fab photos celebrating the best of the Girls' Brigade in east Antrim (2007-2016)

By Russell Keers
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:56 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 17:27 GMT
With Girls’ Brigade companies starting back over the autumn months and enrolment services taking place across recent weeks, the church-based youth organisation’s calendar of activities is well underway.

Providing a range of enjoyable activities for girls aged 3 to 18, officers are involved in leading a full programme of events for young people throughout the year.

We’ve had a look through the archives of the East Antrim Times editions (Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey) to find photos from some memorable moments involving members of local GB companies from 2007 to 2016.

Check them out and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Nicola Wolfe, Lauren Linton and Lucy McClelland were awarded the Brigader Brooch at the 153rd Craigyhill Presbyterian Girls' Brigade annual Parents' Night in 2016.

1. Memorable GB moments

Nicola Wolfe, Lauren Linton and Lucy McClelland were awarded the Brigader Brooch at the 153rd Craigyhill Presbyterian Girls' Brigade annual Parents' Night in 2016. Photo: Phillip Byrne

The Junior Section of 153rd Craigyhill Presbyterian Girls' Brigade in 2016.

2. Memorable GB moments

The Junior Section of 153rd Craigyhill Presbyterian Girls' Brigade in 2016. Photo: Phillip Byrne

1st Larne GB Duke of Edinburgh bronze award receipiants Ashleigh Alexander, Leah Girvan, Carly McCreesh, Megan Roberts, Ami Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Emma Ross and Hannah Taylor in 2014.

3. Memorable GB moments

1st Larne GB Duke of Edinburgh bronze award receipiants Ashleigh Alexander, Leah Girvan, Carly McCreesh, Megan Roberts, Ami Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Emma Ross and Hannah Taylor in 2014. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Company Section prize winners from 1st Larne Girls' Brigade in 2014.

4. Memorable GB moments

Company Section prize winners from 1st Larne Girls' Brigade in 2014. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbeyCarrickLarne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice