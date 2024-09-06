30 fab photos of life at Larne Tech Old Boys Club 2007-10

With the new football season underway, here’s a collection of photos from past events at Larne Tech Old Boys Club to enjoy.

Dating from between 2007 and 2010, the pictures include fundraisers and the LTOB 60th anniversary dinner – plus a number of team and action shots.

Members of Team Burgandy who took part in the quiz at the LTOB Club to raise funds for the Special Olympic Team at Roddensvale School in 2007.

Judith McAleese and her mum Maree Smyth with one of the ballot prizes at a fundraiser they organised in the LTOB Club in 2007 for Gemma Carleton.

LTOB Seconds in the new strip sponsored by Ican Engineering in 2007.

The captain of Larne Tech Old Boys, Darrin Crawford, receives the Dennis Harvey Memorial Cup from Lindy Harvey after the inaugural victory over Wellington Rec in 2010. LT31-391-PR

