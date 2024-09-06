30 fab photos of life at Larne Tech Old Boys Club 2007-10

Dating from between 2007 and 2010, the pictures include fundraisers and the LTOB 60th anniversary dinner – plus a number of team and action shots.
Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you. Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.
1. Club Call
Members of Team Burgandy who took part in the quiz at the LTOB Club to raise funds for the Special Olympic Team at Roddensvale School in 2007. Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Club Call
Judith McAleese and her mum Maree Smyth with one of the ballot prizes at a fundraiser they organised in the LTOB Club in 2007 for Gemma Carleton. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Club Call
LTOB Seconds in the new strip sponsored by Ican Engineering in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Club Call
The captain of Larne Tech Old Boys, Darrin Crawford, receives the Dennis Harvey Memorial Cup from Lindy Harvey after the inaugural victory over Wellington Rec in 2010. LT31-391-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.