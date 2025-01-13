30 great photos from Larne Grammar School reunions 2012-15

Former pupils and staff are among those featured at a 2012 reunion in Ballygally Hall, a1995-2002 reunion held in Cairndhu Golf Club in 2013, a class of '57 reunion in 2014 and a 30-year reunion at Cairndhu Golf Club organised in 2015.
Have a closer look to see who you recognise reminiscing about school days.
1. School Reunion
Enjoying the Larne Grammar School Class of 1995-2002 reunion in Cairndhu Golf Club in 2013 were Charmaine White, Louise Niblock, Nicola Hylands, Leigh Wilson, Rachel McKay and Sophie Gore. INLT 30-374-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
2. School Reunion
Norman Walker, Alan Craig, Anne Rodgers (nee Adams), Roy Hunter, Wilby Barr and David Nevin at the 2012 Larne Grammar School reunion. INLT 22-306-PR Photo: P. Rippon
3. School Reunion
Norman Carmichael and Maurice McGucken at the 2012 reunion. INLT 22-304-PR Photo: P. Rippon
4. School Reunion
Gathered in the Ballygally Hall for the 2012 Larne Grammar School reunion. INLT 22-312-PR Photo: P. Rippon