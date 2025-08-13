30 memory-jogging photos of Newtownabbey pupils receiving A-Level results from 2013-2019

By Helena McManus
Published 13th Aug 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 14:11 BST
With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of A Level celebrations from Newtownabbey schools between 2013 and 2019.

A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Ballyclare High School, Ballyclare Secondary School, Hazelwood Integrated College, Edmund Rice College, Belfast High School, Monkstown Community School, and Glengormley High School – can you spot anyone you know?

Pictured at Ballyclare High School in 2018 were Charlotte Robson (4A), Christopher Knocker (4A) and Shannon Blackbourne (3A and B).

Pictured at Ballyclare High School in 2018 were Charlotte Robson (4A), Christopher Knocker (4A) and Shannon Blackbourne (3A and B). Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Glengormley High School students Sophie Hagan, Maxi Landa, Jason Prause and Glen Speers pictured after receiving their A-Level results in 2016. INNT 34-002-PSB

Glengormley High School students Sophie Hagan, Maxi Landa, Jason Prause and Glen Speers pictured after receiving their A-Level results in 2016. INNT 34-002-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Ashleigh Rosbothan and Reece Wotton at Monkstown Community School with their A-Level results in 2013. INNT 35-003-FP

Ashleigh Rosbothan and Reece Wotton at Monkstown Community School with their A-Level results in 2013. INNT 35-003-FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Twins Ruairi and Niall Geehan pictured after receiving their A-Level results at Edmund Rice College in 2015. INNT 33-006-PSB

Twins Ruairi and Niall Geehan pictured after receiving their A-Level results at Edmund Rice College in 2015. INNT 33-006-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

