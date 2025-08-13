A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Ballyclare High School, Ballyclare Secondary School, Hazelwood Integrated College, Edmund Rice College, Belfast High School, Monkstown Community School, and Glengormley High School – can you spot anyone you know?
1. A-Levels
Pictured at Ballyclare High School in 2018 were Charlotte Robson (4A), Christopher Knocker (4A) and Shannon Blackbourne (3A and B). Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. A-Levels
Glengormley High School students Sophie Hagan, Maxi Landa, Jason Prause and Glen Speers pictured after receiving their A-Level results in 2016. INNT 34-002-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. A-Levels
Ashleigh Rosbothan and Reece Wotton at Monkstown Community School with their A-Level results in 2013. INNT 35-003-FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. A-Levels
Twins Ruairi and Niall Geehan pictured after receiving their A-Level results at Edmund Rice College in 2015. INNT 33-006-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne