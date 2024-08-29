31 memory-jogging photos of hundreds of Portadown children in their P1 classes in 2007
Published 29th Aug 2024, 18:15 BST
Those first days in primary school can be exciting, maybe a little tearful and full of fun all at the same time.
We’ve had a look through our photo archives and found these great pictures of the new P1 classes in and around Portadown back in 2007.
You may well spot some young faces you recognise.
1. First days at school
Pictured in September 2007 are new P1 pupils at Portadown Independent Christian School with Mrs Christine Ward, left, classroom assistant and teacher Mrs Daphne McKee. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. First days at school
Pictured in September 2007 are new P1 pupils at St John's Primary School, Gilford, with teacher Mrs Patricia Derby, right and Maria McConville, classroom asssistant. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. First days at school
New P1 pupils back in 2007 at Gilford (Craigavon Memorial) Primary School pictured with teacher Mrs Doreen Armstrong, left and Mrs Elaine McCavery, classroom asssistant. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. First days at school
New P1 pupils at Clare Primary School in September 2007 pictured with teacher Mrs Grace Martin. Photo: Tony Hendron
