32 great photos of Downshire School PTA events 2008-10

The volunteers gave up their time for a host of well-supported fundraisers over the years before the school merged with Carrickfergus College to become Carrickfergus Academy.
These photos from between 2008 and 2010 include a talent show, fashion show, quiz and disco. Hope they bring back happy memories as you recall a familiar face or two.
1. Downshire Days
Pictured on Downshire School Catwalk for the 2010 PTA fundraising fashion show is Tanya Byers. Ct12-012tc Photo: National World
2. Downshire Days
Downshire School teaching staff show their support to the PTA disco held at Carrick Golf Club in 2009. Ct23-053tc Photo: National World
3. Downshire Days
Alana Magill, Mark Magill, Linda Burton and Tony Burton were at Carrickfergus Golf Club for the Downshire School PTA quiz night in 2009. CT39-9526 Photo: Jim Millar
4. Downshire Days
Dancing the night away at Downshire School’s PTA fundraising disco in 2010. Ct19-034tc Photo: National World