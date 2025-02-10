32 great photos of Downshire School PTA events 2008-10

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Feb 2025, 18:34 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 20:28 BST
During the half-term holiday period, here’s a reminder of the work of the former Downshire School PTA in Carrickfergus.

The volunteers gave up their time for a host of well-supported fundraisers over the years before the school merged with Carrickfergus College to become Carrickfergus Academy.

These photos from between 2008 and 2010 include a talent show, fashion show, quiz and disco. Hope they bring back happy memories as you recall a familiar face or two.

Pictured on Downshire School Catwalk for the 2010 PTA fundraising fashion show is Tanya Byers. Ct12-012tc

1. Downshire Days

Pictured on Downshire School Catwalk for the 2010 PTA fundraising fashion show is Tanya Byers. Ct12-012tc Photo: National World

Downshire School teaching staff show their support to the PTA disco held at Carrick Golf Club in 2009. Ct23-053tc

2. Downshire Days

Downshire School teaching staff show their support to the PTA disco held at Carrick Golf Club in 2009. Ct23-053tc Photo: National World

Alana Magill, Mark Magill, Linda Burton and Tony Burton were at Carrickfergus Golf Club for the Downshire School PTA quiz night in 2009. CT39-9526

3. Downshire Days

Alana Magill, Mark Magill, Linda Burton and Tony Burton were at Carrickfergus Golf Club for the Downshire School PTA quiz night in 2009. CT39-9526 Photo: Jim Millar

Dancing the night away at Downshire School’s PTA fundraising disco in 2010. Ct19-034tc

4. Downshire Days

Dancing the night away at Downshire School’s PTA fundraising disco in 2010. Ct19-034tc Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice