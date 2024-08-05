School was out and sports camps and summer schemes filled the days with activities galore. Make sure to check out these pictures … you never know who you might see in this collection of summer holiday fun.
1. Summertime fun
Having a great time at the Mid Ulster Summer Scheme at Meadowbank in 2007 were Kristy, Shannon, Jamie and Simone. Photo: Simon Robinson
2. Summertime fun
Some of the young people who are in attendance at the Summer Sports 4 All programme staged at Moneymore Recreation Centre in July 2007. Included in the picture are coaches and Paula McGuigan, community sports coordinator. Photo: Simon Robinson
3. Summertime fun
Some of the young people who attended the IFA Nutty Krust Summer Fun Week held in Draperstown in July 2007. Included in the picture is Niall Curneen, Grassroots officer; Nick Hastings, Sports Development Officer Magherafelt Council and Connor Lynch, coach. Photo: Simon Robinson
4. Summertime fun
In attendance at the successful IFA Nutty Krust Summer Fun Week held in Draperstown in July 2007. Included in the picture is Niall Curneen, Grassroots officer; Nick Hastings, Sports Development Officer Magherafelt Council and Rory McLean, coach. Photo: Simon Robinson