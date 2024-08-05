32 pictures to bring back great memories of summertime fun in 2007

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Aug 2024, 18:09 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Mid Ulster Mail archives of young people enjoying great fun back in the summer of 2007.

School was out and sports camps and summer schemes filled the days with activities galore. Make sure to check out these pictures … you never know who you might see in this collection of summer holiday fun.

Having a great time at the Mid Ulster Summer Scheme at Meadowbank in 2007 were Kristy, Shannon, Jamie and Simone. Photo: Simon Robinson

Some of the young people who are in attendance at the Summer Sports 4 All programme staged at Moneymore Recreation Centre in July 2007. Included in the picture are coaches and Paula McGuigan, community sports coordinator. Photo: Simon Robinson

Some of the young people who attended the IFA Nutty Krust Summer Fun Week held in Draperstown in July 2007. Included in the picture is Niall Curneen, Grassroots officer; Nick Hastings, Sports Development Officer Magherafelt Council and Connor Lynch, coach. Photo: Simon Robinson

In attendance at the successful IFA Nutty Krust Summer Fun Week held in Draperstown in July 2007. Included in the picture is Niall Curneen, Grassroots officer; Nick Hastings, Sports Development Officer Magherafelt Council and Rory McLean, coach. Photo: Simon Robinson

