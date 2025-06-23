33 fun-filled photos from Quay Vipers MCC’s Carrick ride out (2008-10)

Participants from around Northern Ireland and beyond would gather on their gleaming machines at the castle car park before setting off along the Antrim Coast route.
As these pictures from the Carrick Times archive 2008-10 show, the marshalled event was popular with everyone from the novice to the most experienced biker.
Colin Moffett, Marty McGreevy, Liz Coote and Roy Johnston from Newtownabbey taking part in as Quay Vipers charity ride out from Carrick. CT17-451RM Photo: National World
Dawn and Darren French travelled to Carrick from Maghera in 2009. CT17-454RM Photo: National World
Malcolm and Elena Orr on a custom made Rewaco Trike which takes their four dogs CT15-415RM Photo: National World
Angela Shannon and Jay Gibson at Carrickfergus in 2010. CT15-425RM Photo: National World