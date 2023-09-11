Register
All smiles are new P1 pupils Justin Treanor and Thomas John McCann at the nursery rhyme table at Dickson Primary School in 2007.

34 adorable photos of Lurgan children starting primary school in 2007

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Lurgan Mail photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 18:39 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 18:40 BST

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at various schools in Lurgan back in 2007. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

Bleary Primary School P1 teacher Mrs Cathy Law with new pupils Jessica Wheelan, Ben and Katie Hawthorne and Alex Wheelan back in 2007.

Bleary Primary School P1 teacher Mrs Cathy Law with new pupils Jessica Wheelan, Ben and Katie Hawthorne and Alex Wheelan back in 2007. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

On their first day at St Mary's Primary School, Derrymore in 2007 are, Jack and Hugh Hannon, Erin Doone and Aiobhann McStravick.

On their first day at St Mary's Primary School, Derrymore in 2007 are, Jack and Hugh Hannon, Erin Doone and Aiobhann McStravick. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

At the sand tray at St Mary's Primary School, Derrymore in 2007 are Alex Johnston and Angela Loughran.

At the sand tray at St Mary's Primary School, Derrymore in 2007 are Alex Johnston and Angela Loughran. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Bleary Primary School pupils Sarah Osborne, Megan Brown Ayena Gijo, Aimee McKitterick and Malaika Riaz on their first day at the school in 2007.

Bleary Primary School pupils Sarah Osborne, Megan Brown Ayena Gijo, Aimee McKitterick and Malaika Riaz on their first day at the school in 2007. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

