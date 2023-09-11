Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Lurgan Mail photographers have captured those precious first days.
We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at various schools in Lurgan back in 2007. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
Bleary Primary School P1 teacher Mrs Cathy Law with new pupils Jessica Wheelan, Ben and Katie Hawthorne and Alex Wheelan back in 2007. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
On their first day at St Mary's Primary School, Derrymore in 2007 are, Jack and Hugh Hannon, Erin Doone and Aiobhann McStravick. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
At the sand tray at St Mary's Primary School, Derrymore in 2007 are Alex Johnston and Angela Loughran. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
Bleary Primary School pupils Sarah Osborne, Megan Brown Ayena Gijo, Aimee McKitterick and Malaika Riaz on their first day at the school in 2007. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins