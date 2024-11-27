35 fabulously festive photos from Carrickfergus Nativity plays (2006-2014)

By Russell Keers
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:28 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:40 BST
As the festive celebrations start for many residents, one of the traditional aspects of Christmas celebrations is the annual Nativity play.

With young children acting out a number of the roles including Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, wise men and some of the animals in the stable, it always helps to get everyone in the festive mood.

We’ve had a look through the Carrick Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays at local schools over the years between 2006 and 2014.

Have a look and see if there is anyone you recognise.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Sunnylands Primary School pupils on stage during their Nativity play in 2013.

1. Festive memories

Sunnylands Primary School pupils on stage during their Nativity play in 2013. Photo: Phillip Byrne

McKenzie, Kian and Jai played the Three Kings in the 2013 Sunnylands Primary School Nativity play.

2. Festive memories

McKenzie, Kian and Jai played the Three Kings in the 2013 Sunnylands Primary School Nativity play. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Ellie McCrory as an angel on stage with the cast of the Sunnylands Primary School Nativity play in 2013.

3. Festive memories

Ellie McCrory as an angel on stage with the cast of the Sunnylands Primary School Nativity play in 2013. Photo: Phillip Byrne

Sunnylands Primary School's primary one pupils dressed as stars for their part in the annual Nativity play in 2010.

4. Festive memories

Sunnylands Primary School's primary one pupils dressed as stars for their part in the annual Nativity play in 2010. Photo: National World

