With young children acting out a number of the roles including Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, wise men and some of the animals in the stable, it always helps to get everyone in the festive mood.

We’ve had a look through the Carrick Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays at local schools over the years between 2006 and 2014.

Have a look and see if there is anyone you recognise.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

1 . Festive memories Sunnylands Primary School pupils on stage during their Nativity play in 2013. Photo: Phillip Byrne

2 . Festive memories McKenzie, Kian and Jai played the Three Kings in the 2013 Sunnylands Primary School Nativity play. Photo: Phillip Byrne

3 . Festive memories Ellie McCrory as an angel on stage with the cast of the Sunnylands Primary School Nativity play in 2013. Photo: Phillip Byrne