37 adorable photos of Mid Ulster P1 children starting school in 2007

Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Mid Ulster Mail photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST

Our latest delve into the archives turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at variety of schools in Mid Ulster back in 2007. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

P1 pupils from Magherafelt Primary School line up for camera on their first day of school life back in 2007.

P1 pupils from Magherafelt Primary School line up for camera on their first day of school life back in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Joshua enjoys reading time on his first day at Bellaghy Primary School in 2007.

Joshua enjoys reading time on his first day at Bellaghy Primary School in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Emily takes time out to pose for our lensman on her first day of school life at Bellaghy Primary School in 2007.

Emily takes time out to pose for our lensman on her first day of school life at Bellaghy Primary School in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Rachel demonstrates her computer skills on her first day at Bellaghy Primary School in 2007 as principal Mrs. Richmond looks on.

Rachel demonstrates her computer skills on her first day at Bellaghy Primary School in 2007 as principal Mrs. Richmond looks on. Photo: Simon Robinson

