37 adorable photos of Mid Ulster P1 children starting school in 2007
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years the Mid Ulster Mail photographers have captured those precious first days.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Our latest delve into the archives turned up this great selection of P1 pupils on their first day at variety of schools in Mid Ulster back in 2007. It’s sure to bring back a few memories.
1 / 9