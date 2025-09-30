42 great photos from Giro d'Italia events in east Antrim 2014

Towns and villages entered into the spirit of the occasion with themed events and activities ahead of and during the race.
Here’s a selection of photos from May 2014 to take you on a pedal-powered trip back in time.
1. Pedal Power
In the pink for the Giro were the staff of the Hair Room when the event passed through Newtownabbey in 2014. INNT 30-036-FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Pedal Power
Soprano Giselle Allen entertains the crowds in Carrick's High Street as part of celebrations around the 2014 cycling event. INCT 20-430-RM Photo: RM Studios
3. Pedal Power
Harvey Hill from Carrick sits on the PSNI bike. INCT 20-437-RM Photo: RM Studios
4. Pedal Power
Madison and Kerry-Anne Thompson from Carrick with their special edition hats in 2014. INCT 20-426-RM Photo: RM Studios