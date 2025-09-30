42 great photos from Giro d'Italia events in east Antrim 2014

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:07 BST
Giro d’Italia fever hit south and east Antrim when stages of the international cycling race were held in Northern Ireland in 2014.

Towns and villages entered into the spirit of the occasion with themed events and activities ahead of and during the race.

Crowds thronged the route – and braved the rain at times - as top-class cyclists made their way through Larne, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey.

Here’s a selection of photos from May 2014 to take you on a pedal-powered trip back in time.

In the pink for the Giro were the staff of the Hair Room when the event passed through Newtownabbey in 2014. INNT 30-036-FP

Soprano Giselle Allen entertains the crowds in Carrick's High Street as part of celebrations around the 2014 cycling event. INCT 20-430-RM

Harvey Hill from Carrick sits on the PSNI bike. INCT 20-437-RM

Madison and Kerry-Anne Thompson from Carrick with their special edition hats in 2014. INCT 20-426-RM

