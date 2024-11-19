73 festive throwback photos of Larne pupils at their Christmas shows, 2010-2017

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 16:08 GMT
The countdown to Christmas is in full swing, with the traditional Nativity play one of the staples of the season.

We’ve had a look through the Larne Times archive to find these brilliant photos from Nativity plays and Christmas shows at local schools between 2010 and 2017.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Moyle Primary School pupils Jodie, Geordie, Cassie, Marco, Kelsey, Myah and Reece dressed for their nativity play in 2014. INLT 52-005-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

The narrators in the St Anthony's Primary School nativity play, 2015. INLT 50-024-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Santa (Josh) with helpers Corey and Niamh at the St MacNissi's Primary School P1 and P2 nativity, 2010. INLT 31-321-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Corran Integrated Primary School P1 pupils, Ben, Rory, Daryl, Curtis and Kyle played the sheep in their Christmas play, The Sleepy Shepherd in 2015. INLT 50-004-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

