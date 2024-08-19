1 . Things Missed

When asked what they missed most about the town in years gone by, Dunnes Stores on Main Street was by far the top answer for Larne residents. Pictured here in 2008, the store closed in 2019, to the dismay of local shoppers. One wrote: "Dunnes in the centre of the town helped all the other local shops, but now it's gone it's hit the Main Street big time." Another added: "From when Dunnes left, it ripped the heart out of the town centre. It was a meeting place for many older people and with the taxis and bus stop just outside." Photo: Google