There were many things and locations that residents returned to on a daily, weekly and seasonal basis.
Inevitably, the march of time and the need for progress has led to their demise or disappearance altogether.
Here are some things that have disappeared from Larne and are very much missed.
1. Things Missed
When asked what they missed most about the town in years gone by, Dunnes Stores on Main Street was by far the top answer for Larne residents. Pictured here in 2008, the store closed in 2019, to the dismay of local shoppers. One wrote: "Dunnes in the centre of the town helped all the other local shops, but now it's gone it's hit the Main Street big time." Another added: "From when Dunnes left, it ripped the heart out of the town centre. It was a meeting place for many older people and with the taxis and bus stop just outside." Photo: Google
2. Things Missed
Another much-missed retailer in Larne town centre is Connor's chemist, with its escalator and upstairs café. The same building also once housed Alexander's, whose toy selection one resident likened to an "Aladdin's cave" for children. Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Things Missed
It's a sign of the times, but the loss of a large number of bank branches over a period of just 10 years has been a collective blow for the people of Larne, with many saying they miss being able to do their banking in person. On Main Street, Halifax closed its branch in 2023, Danske Bank in 2018 and Bank of Ireland in 2013, with First Trust closing in the same year. Meanwhile, Ulster Bank ceased operations at its Upper Cross Street premises in 2022. Photo: Google
4. Things Missed
Once an imposing presence on the corner of Bridge Street and Dunluce Street, Dan Campbell’s was built in 1903 by James Ferris. The four-storey corner property traded as a haberdasher’s and later as a bar, restaurant and guesthouse in the 1990s. After failing to reach an asking price of £70,000 at public auction in March 2018, the building, along with The Thatch next door was bulldozed in 2020 to make way for the proposed Inver River Hotel. However, plans for the hotel were scrapped in early 2023. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.