Zoë and Kristy pupils from Maghera Primary School delve into the books back in 2010.
9 pictures to bring back happy memories of clasroom fun in Maghera in 2010

We’ve delved into the Mid Ulster Mail archives once again and found these lovely photos of primary school pupils having fun in the classroom.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:30 am
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 7:13 pm

Take a step back in time to Maghera Primary School’s book fair in 2010 when the children dressed up as their favourite characters.

Have a look and see how many of them you can recognise.

1.

Pupils from Maghera Primary School who dressed up as their favourite book characters during the school's annual book fair in 2010.

2.

Maghera Primary School pupils Anna and Lea who dressed up as their favourite book characters during the school's annual book fair in 2010.

3.

David enjoys his favourite book during Maghera Primary School's book fair in 2010.

4.

Maghera Primary School pupil Lisa with her favourite book during the school's book fair in 2010.

