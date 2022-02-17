9 pictures to bring back happy memories of primary school fun in 2010

Take a step back in time to Maghera Primary School’s book fair in 2010 when the children dressed up as their favourite characters.

Have a look and see how many of them you can recognise.

WANT TO SEE SOME MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL’S ARCHIVE?

Check these out:

1. Maghera Primary School pupils Anna and Lea who dressed up as their favourite book characters during the school's annual book fair in 2010. Photo Sales

2. David enjoys his favourite book during Maghera Primary School's book fair in 2010. Photo Sales

3. Zoë and Kristy pupils from Maghera Primary School delve into the books back in 2010. Photo Sales

4. Maghera Primary School pupil Lisa with her favourite book during the school's book fair in 2010. Photo Sales