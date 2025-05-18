A 14-photo flavour of TV chef James Martin's visit to Barnaby's Ballyclare 2010

1 . Celebrity Chef

James Martin was on tour to Ballyclare in 2010 when he held a two-night cookery demonstration in Barnaby's Restaurant, Ballyclare. During his display of excellent cooking he held a three-egg omelette challenge when he called on members of his audience to help raise money for the BBC Children in Need and during the challenge Linda Kennedy had to taste her very own cooking. INNT 48-050FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson