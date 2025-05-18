A 14-photo flavour of TV chef James Martin's visit to Barnaby's Ballyclare 2010

An evening with celebrity chef James Martin was hosted at the Ballyrobert Road location as part of Great Belfast Food Week in March.
And the TV star was also back later in the year for a two-night cookery demonstration which also overlapped with BBC Children in Need.
1. Celebrity Chef
James Martin was on tour to Ballyclare in 2010 when he held a two-night cookery demonstration in Barnaby's Restaurant, Ballyclare. During his display of excellent cooking he held a three-egg omelette challenge when he called on members of his audience to help raise money for the BBC Children in Need and during the challenge Linda Kennedy had to taste her very own cooking. INNT 48-050FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Celebrity Chef
Celebrity chief James Martin shows how high some of the vegetables will be growing in the polytunnels at Barnabys Restaurant to little Cole Hutchinson (4) of Mallusk Community Play Group in 2010. James later gave a demonstration on his cookery skills as part of the Belfast Food week. NT14-003FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
3. Celebrity Chef
James Martin with Pudsey Bear and Barnaby's executive chef, David Jones, during the 2010 show at the Ballyclare restaurant. INNT 48-046FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. Celebrity Chef
Orla and Aoife Duddy enjoyed the evening with a cookery demo from James Martin during his visit to Barnaby's Restaurant. INNT 48-044FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson