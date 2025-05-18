A 14-photo flavour of TV chef James Martin's visit to Barnaby's Ballyclare 2010

By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2025, 20:43 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 21:00 BST
A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive has unearthed photos from two popular culinary events at Barnaby’s Restaurant, Ballyclare, in 2010.

An evening with celebrity chef James Martin was hosted at the Ballyrobert Road location as part of Great Belfast Food Week in March.

And the TV star was also back later in the year for a two-night cookery demonstration which also overlapped with BBC Children in Need.

James Martin was on tour to Ballyclare in 2010 when he held a two-night cookery demonstration in Barnaby's Restaurant, Ballyclare. During his display of excellent cooking he held a three-egg omelette challenge when he called on members of his audience to help raise money for the BBC Children in Need and during the challenge Linda Kennedy had to taste her very own cooking. INNT 48-050FP

1. Celebrity Chef

James Martin was on tour to Ballyclare in 2010 when he held a two-night cookery demonstration in Barnaby's Restaurant, Ballyclare. During his display of excellent cooking he held a three-egg omelette challenge when he called on members of his audience to help raise money for the BBC Children in Need and during the challenge Linda Kennedy had to taste her very own cooking. INNT 48-050FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Celebrity chief James Martin shows how high some of the vegetables will be growing in the polytunnels at Barnabys Restaurant to little Cole Hutchinson (4) of Mallusk Community Play Group in 2010. James later gave a demonstration on his cookery skills as part of the Belfast Food week. NT14-003FP

2. Celebrity Chef

Celebrity chief James Martin shows how high some of the vegetables will be growing in the polytunnels at Barnabys Restaurant to little Cole Hutchinson (4) of Mallusk Community Play Group in 2010. James later gave a demonstration on his cookery skills as part of the Belfast Food week. NT14-003FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

James Martin with Pudsey Bear and Barnaby's executive chef, David Jones, during the 2010 show at the Ballyclare restaurant. INNT 48-046FP

3. Celebrity Chef

James Martin with Pudsey Bear and Barnaby's executive chef, David Jones, during the 2010 show at the Ballyclare restaurant. INNT 48-046FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Orla and Aoife Duddy enjoyed the evening with a cookery demo from James Martin during his visit to Barnaby's Restaurant. INNT 48-044FP

4. Celebrity Chef

Orla and Aoife Duddy enjoyed the evening with a cookery demo from James Martin during his visit to Barnaby's Restaurant. INNT 48-044FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:James Martin
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice