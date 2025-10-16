A look back at life in Hazelwood Integrated Primary as school marks 40th anniversary

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 16:07 BST
With Hazelwood Integrated Nursery and Primary School having recently marked its 40th anniversary, we’ve had a look in the Newtownabbey Times archives and found these fab photos from events at the school between 2006 and 2013.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Olivia McCaffrey, Rory Thompson and Jordan Gilliland, pupils at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School, “Get Ready For Eddie” at the Schools’ Roadshow to promote the 2013 World Police and Fire Games. Also in the picture (from left) are Danny O’Connor, Sport NI, Max Murray NIPS, Alan Hamill, NIFRS, Sports Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and Chief Superintendent George Clarke PSNI.

A Healthy Heart is Kid’s Play: Valerie Saunders of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke accepts a cheque for £2400 from pupils of Hazelwood Integrated Primary and Nursery School in 2006. NT43-310GBI

Pupils at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School Layla Hunter, Leah McAleenan, Jamie McAleenan and James Watson along with Principal Patricia Murtagh (right) present Ruth Hobson from NI Cancer Fund for Children with a cheque for £875, raised by the 'Presents for Cash' initiative held by the school in 2012. INNT 04-405-RM

Mrs Watson's class in Hazelwood Integrated Primary School in 2013. INNT 40-078-FP

