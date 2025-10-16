Can you spot any familiar faces?
Olivia McCaffrey, Rory Thompson and Jordan Gilliland, pupils at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School, “Get Ready For Eddie” at the Schools’ Roadshow to promote the 2013 World Police and Fire Games. Also in the picture (from left) are Danny O’Connor, Sport NI, Max Murray NIPS, Alan Hamill, NIFRS, Sports Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and Chief Superintendent George Clarke PSNI. Photo: Kelvin Boyes Press Eye
A Healthy Heart is Kid’s Play: Valerie Saunders of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke accepts a cheque for £2400 from pupils of Hazelwood Integrated Primary and Nursery School in 2006. NT43-310GBI Photo: NI World
Pupils at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School Layla Hunter, Leah McAleenan, Jamie McAleenan and James Watson along with Principal Patricia Murtagh (right) present Ruth Hobson from NI Cancer Fund for Children with a cheque for £875, raised by the 'Presents for Cash' initiative held by the school in 2012. INNT 04-405-RM Photo: RM Studios
Mrs Watson's class in Hazelwood Integrated Primary School in 2013. INNT 40-078-FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson