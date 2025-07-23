A look back at the Lughnasa Fair at Carrickfergus Castle between 2011-2014

By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Carrickfergus Castle has been the backdrop for countless community events through the years, including the Lughnasa Fair.

The medieval-themed summer festival was staged annually at the castle for over 40 years before budget constraints sadly prevented its return in 2015.

We’ve had a look in the archives and turned up these fab throwback photos from the event between 2011 and 2014.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Entertaining the crowd at the Lughnasa Fair in 2013. INCT 31-428-RM

1. Carrick Castle

Entertaining the crowd at the Lughnasa Fair in 2013. INCT 31-428-RM Photo: RM Studios

Daniel and Peter Devenney doing arts & crafts with Alison McGrenaghan, 2014. INCT 32-408-RM

2. Carrick Castle

Daniel and Peter Devenney doing arts & crafts with Alison McGrenaghan, 2014. INCT 32-408-RM Photo: RM Studios

Summer days out for cousins Lucia, Isabella and Abigail Duncan, 2013. INCT 31-434-RM

3. Carrick Castle

Summer days out for cousins Lucia, Isabella and Abigail Duncan, 2013. INCT 31-434-RM Photo: RM Studios

Conor, Joe and Eoin Walden were visiting from New York in 2014. INCT 32-402-RM

4. Carrick Castle

Conor, Joe and Eoin Walden were visiting from New York in 2014. INCT 32-402-RM Photo: RM Studios

