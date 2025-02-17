A snapshot of life at Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club 2007-10

Ahead of the special celebration, here’s a selection of photos from the Newtownabbey Times archive showcasing life at the club between 2007 and 2010.
As well as hockey action shots, there are memory-jogging photos from golf days and a fashion show for members and friends to enjoy.
1. Club Call
Enjoying the catwalk experience in 2010. NT39-020FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Club Call
Pictured at Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club's 2008 golf day at Ballyclare Golf Club were Trevor Lorimer, Janice Wilson, Stephen Coleman, Tracy Gilpin, Denis Stronge and Richard Dodds. NT38-009FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
3. Club Call
Ballyclare Ladies meet with Ulster Elks in the Senior League, Section 1, in 2009. NT15-024FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. Club Call
Stepping out in style, members of Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club model fashion at a 2010 fundraiser. NT39-021FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson
