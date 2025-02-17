A snapshot of life at Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club 2007-10

Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club will mark a significant milestone with a 40th anniversary ball in May.

Ahead of the special celebration, here’s a selection of photos from the Newtownabbey Times archive showcasing life at the club between 2007 and 2010.

As well as hockey action shots, there are memory-jogging photos from golf days and a fashion show for members and friends to enjoy.

Enjoying the catwalk experience in 2010. NT39-020FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Pictured at Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club's 2008 golf day at Ballyclare Golf Club were Trevor Lorimer, Janice Wilson, Stephen Coleman, Tracy Gilpin, Denis Stronge and Richard Dodds. NT38-009FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Ballyclare Ladies meet with Ulster Elks in the Senior League, Section 1, in 2009. NT15-024FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Stepping out in style, members of Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club model fashion at a 2010 fundraiser. NT39-021FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

