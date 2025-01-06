A snapshot of life at Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club from 2012 and earlier

A search in the Carrick Times archive delivered pictures from a Help for Heroes fundraiser, Ladies’ Night, senior citizens’ Christmas dinner, a visit of Ibrox legends and other photo opportunities at the Shaftesbury Drive location from 2012 and earlier.
Have a closer look, you may recognise some of those enjoying the hospitality.
1. Club Call
Members of the Rangers squad which won the European Cup Winners Cup in 1972 attended an anniversary function at Carrick Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club in 2007. Included were Derek Parlane, Alfie Conn, Colin Stein, Willie Johnston and Jim Templeton. ct25-323fm Photo: Francis McHugh
2. Club Call
Attending Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club's annual senior citizens' party in 2010 were Jean Kingham, Jackie Venables, Gayle Surgenor and Laura Hanna. INCT51-043tc Photo: Tim Cully
3. Club Call
Rachel, Victor and Billy Moore pictured with George McCaigue at Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club annual Christmas dinner in 2009. Photo: Tim Cully
4. Club Call
Attending Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club's senior citizens' Christmas dinner in 2009 are Marlene Montgomery, May Shimmon, Cecilia Cameron, Agnes Ervine and Lily Carberry. Ct51-020tc Photo: Tim Cully
