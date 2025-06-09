A snapshot of life at County Antrim Yacht Club (2012) in 38 photos

With sailing season activities moving up several knots, here’s a reminder from 2012 of the role played by County Antrim Yacht Club in the Whitehead area.

Photos from the Carrick Times archive include a fundraising fashion tea, annual raft race, regatta prize-giving and Laser Championships.

Whether a sailing enthusiast or event supporter, have a closer look and see who you recognise at the Marine Parade-based club.

Models Nuala Meenahan, Clare Dickinson, Ann McCloskey and Natasha Stevenson at County Antrim Yacht Club for the 2012 fashion tea. INCT 39-486-RM

Stephen Foster, Henry Fletcher, Steven Canning and Derek Foster pose for a photo at the fashion tea. INCT 39-476-RM

Jackie Entwistle, Pauline McCalmont and Andrea Abraham share a toast INCT 39-484-RM

Diane Todd and Judith Tweed with Vida and Tricia Davis in 2012. INCT 39-481-RM

