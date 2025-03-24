A snapshot of life at Greenisland FC (2007-16) in 40 photos

Greenisland Football Club is marking its 30th anniversary with a gala evening in June.

Ahead of the celebration, a search in the Carrick Times archive has provided photos illustrating the role the club plays in the community.

These images are from an opening event featuring some well known Northern Ireland football figures; fun days at the club and a cross-community tournament.

Rhys Baxter, Ryan McNally, Spencer McCracken and Niki Duncan. INLT 19-415-RM

1. Club Call

Rhys Baxter, Ryan McNally, Spencer McCracken and Niki Duncan. INLT 19-415-RM Photo: RM Studios

Greenisland Boys FC's fun day was a knock-out with this pair. ct22-311fm

2. Club Call

Greenisland Boys FC's fun day was a knock-out with this pair. ct22-311fm Photo: Francis McHugh

Aaron Mills weaves through the slalom poles at a Greenisland FC fun day. INLT 19-411-RM

3. Club Call

Aaron Mills weaves through the slalom poles at a Greenisland FC fun day. INLT 19-411-RM Photo: RM Studios

Rys McVickar, David Fee, Nathan Blackwood, William McCann with Ryan McVickar and Josh Clarke at a fun day. CT23-410RM

4. Club Call

Rys McVickar, David Fee, Nathan Blackwood, William McCann with Ryan McVickar and Josh Clarke at a fun day. CT23-410RM Photo: Ronnie Moore

