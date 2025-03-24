A snapshot of life at Greenisland FC (2007-16) in 40 photos

Ahead of the celebration, a search in the Carrick Times archive has provided photos illustrating the role the club plays in the community.
These images are from an opening event featuring some well known Northern Ireland football figures; fun days at the club and a cross-community tournament.
1. Club Call
Rhys Baxter, Ryan McNally, Spencer McCracken and Niki Duncan. INLT 19-415-RM Photo: RM Studios
2. Club Call
Greenisland Boys FC's fun day was a knock-out with this pair. ct22-311fm Photo: Francis McHugh
3. Club Call
Aaron Mills weaves through the slalom poles at a Greenisland FC fun day. INLT 19-411-RM Photo: RM Studios
4. Club Call
Rys McVickar, David Fee, Nathan Blackwood, William McCann with Ryan McVickar and Josh Clarke at a fun day. CT23-410RM Photo: Ronnie Moore
