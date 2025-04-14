A snapshot of life at Larne Masonic Centre 2013-15 in 34 photos

Between 2013 and 2015, the Larne Times attended, among others, an open day, charity breakfast, charity ball, quiz, awards, anniversary event and annual dinner.
Here's snapshot of life at the centre with this gallery of photos.
Valerie Tweedie, president, cuts the cake at the First Larne Presbyterian Women's 90th anniversary celebration dinner in Larne Masonic Centre also pictured are (from left) Margaret Boyle, Margaret Lindsay, leader ,Sharon Hollinger and June Bryson. INLT 07-011-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
Andy Boal (centre), community fundraiser, with the East Antrim branch of the Alzheimer's Society, pictured in 2015 accepting a cheque for £700 from Alan McKeown, WM of Royal Larne Masonic Lodge 615 and wife Adele, along with Lillian Geary and Ted Geary and Scott Hutchinson from Royal Larne Lodge 615 and Hugh Giffen from St Patrick's Union Lodge 175. The money was raised at an 80s disco night which Alan organised and held in Larne Masonic Centre. INLT 23-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
St Patrick's Union Masonic Lodge No 175, Raloo, pictured in the Larne Masonic Centre. The lodge, which was warranted on January 7, 1813, was celebrating it's 200th anniversary in 2013. INLT 05-305-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
Irene Shannon and Lynne Smyth from Larne branch of St John Ambulance Brigade in attendance at a Larne Masonic Centre's Open Day. INLT 33-231-AM Photo: Alistair Mawhinney