A snapshot of life at Larne Pigeon Club (2010-15) in 38 photos

Prize night, quizzes, presentations, charity fundraisers and pool competitions were all covered by the Larne Times in the not too distant past.
Here’s a snapshot of life at the club 2010-2015.
1. Club Call
The Spirit of Elvis, Andy Rodgers is pictured with members of the Oxygen Therapy Centre, Vivienne Greenlees, Linda Boyd and Vickie Shaw at the 2015 tribute show in Larne Pigeon Club to raise funds for the centre. INLT 16-005-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Club Call
Eamon Crawford manager of the Pigeon Club is pictured with members of the Thatch Bar pool team, who were champions of the the Larne and District Pool League in 2012. INLT 19-007-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Club Call
Colin Montgomery was the winner of the Richard Bowen Memorial Trophy in the Larne and District Pool League in 2012 and was pictured with Adam, Martin and Alan Bowen at the annual prize giving night held in the Pigeon Club. INLT 19-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Club Call
The Hobbs family of Donny, Rebecca, Nicola and Lara at a quiz held in Larne Pigeon Club. INLT 18-722-BM Photo: Bernie McAllister