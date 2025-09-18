A snapshot of life at Larne Pigeon Club (2010-15) in 38 photos

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2025, 19:33 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 19:43 BST
A delve into the archives has uncovered photos from a host of events at Larne Pigeon Club.

Prize night, quizzes, presentations, charity fundraisers and pool competitions were all covered by the Larne Times in the not too distant past.

Here’s a snapshot of life at the club 2010-2015.

The Spirit of Elvis, Andy Rodgers is pictured with members of the Oxygen Therapy Centre, Vivienne Greenlees, Linda Boyd and Vickie Shaw at the 2015 tribute show in Larne Pigeon Club to raise funds for the centre. INLT 16-005-PSB

1. Club Call

The Spirit of Elvis, Andy Rodgers is pictured with members of the Oxygen Therapy Centre, Vivienne Greenlees, Linda Boyd and Vickie Shaw at the 2015 tribute show in Larne Pigeon Club to raise funds for the centre. INLT 16-005-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Eamon Crawford manager of the Pigeon Club is pictured with members of the Thatch Bar pool team, who were champions of the the Larne and District Pool League in 2012. INLT 19-007-PSB

2. Club Call

Eamon Crawford manager of the Pigeon Club is pictured with members of the Thatch Bar pool team, who were champions of the the Larne and District Pool League in 2012. INLT 19-007-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Colin Montgomery was the winner of the Richard Bowen Memorial Trophy in the Larne and District Pool League in 2012 and was pictured with Adam, Martin and Alan Bowen at the annual prize giving night held in the Pigeon Club. INLT 19-009-PSB

3. Club Call

Colin Montgomery was the winner of the Richard Bowen Memorial Trophy in the Larne and District Pool League in 2012 and was pictured with Adam, Martin and Alan Bowen at the annual prize giving night held in the Pigeon Club. INLT 19-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

The Hobbs family of Donny, Rebecca, Nicola and Lara at a quiz held in Larne Pigeon Club. INLT 18-722-BM

4. Club Call

The Hobbs family of Donny, Rebecca, Nicola and Lara at a quiz held in Larne Pigeon Club. INLT 18-722-BM Photo: Bernie McAllister

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice