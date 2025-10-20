A snapshot of life at Larne's St Comgall's Club (2012-16) in 30 photos

These photos from the Larne Times archive include darts, pool and snooker competitions, fundraisers and reunions.
Have a closer look and see if you spot a familiar face or two.
1. Club Call
Michael and Rosemary McSparron attended the St Comgall's High School reunion in St Comgall's Club in 2016. INLT 23-023-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Club Call
Attending the get together for past and present staff of the Moyle Hospital were (from left) Valerie Woods, Josie Akarsu, Kathleen Knox and Janice Weir. INLT 49-002-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Club Call
Quarter finalists in the Richard Bowen Memorial pool competition held in the St Comgall's Club in 2013 pictured with Richard's father Adam Bowen. (front): Stephen Johnston and Robert Hawkins, (back, from left): Colin Montgomery, Pierce Sharrett, John McCallister (runner-up), Johnny Nelson (winner), Anthony McCorry and Sean McAllister. INLT 03-362-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Club Call
Members of staff past and present of the Moyle Hospital who attended a social get together in St Comgall's Club. INLT 49-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne