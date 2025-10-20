A snapshot of life at Larne's St Comgall's Club (2012-16) in 30 photos

Here’s a snapshot of life at St Comgall’s Recreation Club Larne between 2012 and 2016.

These photos from the Larne Times archive include darts, pool and snooker competitions, fundraisers and reunions.

Have a closer look and see if you spot a familiar face or two.

Michael and Rosemary McSparron attended the St Comgall's High School reunion in St Comgall's Club in 2016. INLT 23-023-PSB

Michael and Rosemary McSparron attended the St Comgall's High School reunion in St Comgall's Club in 2016. INLT 23-023-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Attending the get together for past and present staff of the Moyle Hospital were (from left) Valerie Woods, Josie Akarsu, Kathleen Knox and Janice Weir. INLT 49-002-PSB

Attending the get together for past and present staff of the Moyle Hospital were (from left) Valerie Woods, Josie Akarsu, Kathleen Knox and Janice Weir. INLT 49-002-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Quarter finalists in the Richard Bowen Memorial pool competition held in the St Comgall's Club in 2013 pictured with Richard's father Adam Bowen. (front): Stephen Johnston and Robert Hawkins, (back, from left): Colin Montgomery, Pierce Sharrett, John McCallister (runner-up), Johnny Nelson (winner), Anthony McCorry and Sean McAllister. INLT 03-362-PR

Quarter finalists in the Richard Bowen Memorial pool competition held in the St Comgall's Club in 2013 pictured with Richard's father Adam Bowen. (front): Stephen Johnston and Robert Hawkins, (back, from left): Colin Montgomery, Pierce Sharrett, John McCallister (runner-up), Johnny Nelson (winner), Anthony McCorry and Sean McAllister. INLT 03-362-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Members of staff past and present of the Moyle Hospital who attended a social get together in St Comgall's Club. INLT 49-009-PSB

Members of staff past and present of the Moyle Hospital who attended a social get together in St Comgall's Club. INLT 49-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

