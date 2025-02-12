Back Carrick Week: 9 fab photos as plans emerge to reinstate popular civic event

As plans emerge to reinstate Back Carrick Week, we take a look at some fab photos from the popular civic event in years gone by.

Courtesy of Carrickfergus Museum, the images capture a host of fun-filled activities in the town from go-karting along the Marine Highway, a tug-of-war competition, and even a pole climbing race.

The nostalgic snaps come as Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group, the group behind The Royal Landing, announced they have secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to bring the event back to Carrickfergus for 2025.

East Antrim MLA, Cheryl Brownlee said: “We are looking for people to email to [email protected] with suggestions or ideas to ensure that the event includes as much as possible that the local community want to see.”

