Courtesy of Carrickfergus Museum, the images capture a host of fun-filled activities in the town from go-karting along the Marine Highway, a tug-of-war competition, and even a pole climbing race.

The nostalgic snaps come as Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group, the group behind The Royal Landing, announced they have secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to bring the event back to Carrickfergus for 2025.

East Antrim MLA, Cheryl Brownlee said: “We are looking for people to email to [email protected] with suggestions or ideas to ensure that the event includes as much as possible that the local community want to see.”

1 . Back Carrick Week Pole-climbing race. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum

2 . Back Carrick Week Go-karting on the Marine Highway. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum

3 . Back Carrick Week Tug-of-war contest. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum

4 . Back Carrick Week Obstacle course on High Street. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum