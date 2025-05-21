Bygone Ballymena: 'I stepped back in time and visited Ballymena in the 1980's - here's what I saw'

By Helena McManus
Published 21st May 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 13:04 BST
When you consider that the start of the 1980s was 45 years ago, it’s easy to see why many towns and cities look completely different now compared to how they did back then.

The decade was a time of great social and economic change across Northern Ireland, and Ballymena was no different.

Join us in our time machine as we leave 2025 and head back to Ballymena in the 1980s – let us know which photos surprised you the most.

A busy Tower Centre pictured in the 1980s - long before the days of online shopping.

1. Life in 1980s Ballymena

A busy Tower Centre pictured in the 1980s - long before the days of online shopping. Photo: Old Photos of Ballymena

The People's Park has been a beloved green space in the town since the 1800s, with many changes to its layout over the years. This photo, thought to have been taken in the 1980s, shows the park's play area looking very different here compared to the modern-day offering next to the Pavilion.

2. Life in 1980s Ballymena

The People's Park has been a beloved green space in the town since the 1800s, with many changes to its layout over the years. This photo, thought to have been taken in the 1980s, shows the park's play area looking very different here compared to the modern-day offering next to the Pavilion. Photo: Old Photos of Ballymena

Seasonal events looked different in 1980s Ballymena too, with the annual Christmas tree seen here next to the Town Hall.

3. Life in 1980s Ballymena

Seasonal events looked different in 1980s Ballymena too, with the annual Christmas tree seen here next to the Town Hall. Photo: Old Photos of Ballymena

This view from the Larne Road Link in the 1980s shows us just how much the area around the Seven Towers Leisure Centre has been developed in the intervening decades, with the IMC Cinema and Braidwater Retail Park not making an appearance until the 1990s.

4. Life in 1980s Ballymena

This view from the Larne Road Link in the 1980s shows us just how much the area around the Seven Towers Leisure Centre has been developed in the intervening decades, with the IMC Cinema and Braidwater Retail Park not making an appearance until the 1990s. Photo: Old Photos of Ballymena

