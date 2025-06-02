From the redevelopment of the waterfront area to the closure of some major employers, the decade was a time of great social and economic change in Carrickfergus.
Join us in our time machine as we leave 2025 and take a look back at Carrick in the 1980s – let us know which photos surprised you the most.
1. Bygone Carrick
This aerial view of Carrick taken in the late 80s shows just how much the waterfront area has changed in the intervening decades. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
2. Bygone Carrick
A first haircut at Terry Murtagh's was followed by many more over the years. The West Street barber's shop was an institution. So too was William Hume's Delicatessen. Long before the advent of the modern 'deli', the precisely stocked shelves were a visual feast for the customer whether on a weekday errand or stocking up on Saturday in a bustling town centre. Both men were awarded the freedom of the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
3. Bygone Carrick
Many people will fondly remember the popular civic event Back Carrick Week, which saw a host of fun-filled activities from go-karting along the Marine Highway and a tug-of-war competition to pole climbing races and pie-eating contests. In early 2025, Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group announced plans to reinstate the event. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
4. Bygone Carrick
A view of Carrickfergus Leisure Centre before its redevelopment into the modern Carrickfergus Amphitheatre that we know today. Photo: National World