2 . Bygone Larne

Larne College of Further Education, formerly Larne Technical College was a bustling centre of activity with a variety of daytime and evening classes. Pictured driving the bus in the 1985 Larne Civic Week parade was Roy Logan, a lecturer at the College, who said: "We always tried to put an entry to the Civic Week parade. Some years we displayed the work of the various college departments, such as woodwork, engineering and catering but this year we just used the college minibus to advertise our enrolment for classes." Photo: Roy Logan