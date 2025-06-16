The decade was a time of great social and economic change across Northern Ireland, and Larne was no different.
Join us in our time machine as we leave 2025 and head back to Larne in the 1980s – let us know which photos surprised you the most.
1. Bygone Larne
A view of the town in the early 1980s, showing two of the three blocks of flats at Riverdale. Gardenmore House and Shane House have since been demolished with the remaining block, Latharna House soon to follow. Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Bygone Larne
Larne College of Further Education, formerly Larne Technical College was a bustling centre of activity with a variety of daytime and evening classes. Pictured driving the bus in the 1985 Larne Civic Week parade was Roy Logan, a lecturer at the College, who said: "We always tried to put an entry to the Civic Week parade. Some years we displayed the work of the various college departments, such as woodwork, engineering and catering but this year we just used the college minibus to advertise our enrolment for classes." Photo: Roy Logan
3. Bygone Larne
Quay Street residents watch fire at the Paper Mill, July 19, 1983. Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Bygone Larne
A familiar view of the corner of Main Street and Agnew Street, although the tenants have changed over the years. Photo: Phillip Byrne