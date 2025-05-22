Consider this – the start of the 80s was 45 years ago. That hits hard!
For many, the ‘80s was a time of brilliant music, classic television shows and simpler living.
It’s easy to see why many of our towns look completely different now compared to how they did back then.
1. ROLLER DISCOS
The 80s was the decade when we graduated from those little metal clip-on roller skates to multi-coloured roller boots. And the roller disco was the place to let loose on wheels! The north coast had a number of venues which opened their doors to hoards of enthusiastic skaters. Coleraine's boat house and St Patrick's Church Hall in Portrush were just two of the venues to offer roller discos - where did you go to? Photo: GOOGLE
2. TRAKS PORTRUSH
Traks International Nightclub in Portrush was THE place to go in the 80s. The dance floor with individually illuminated tiles which flashed on and off made us all feel like we were stepping down the 'sidewalk' like the Michael Jackson 'Billy Jean' video. All the soap and pop stars of the day came to town for those personal appearance nights too. In the era of neon and mesh tops, Traks attracted nightclubbers from all over Northern Ireland. Photo: Dancepics.co.uk
3. GRAHAM'S RECORD SHOP
In the 80s, vinyl was still vital...or records as we called them back then! And, the shop in Portrush that everyone from the Triangle flocked to for their favourite 45/single or 33/LP was Graham's Record Shop (situated where the red shop front is pictured on the left of the image). Whether it was The Thompson Twins or Tammy Wynette, Duran Duran or Dickie Rock - you'd find their records in Graham's. Photo: GOOGLE
4. WOOLWORTHS
Stepping back into the Coleraine of the 80s and one shop stands out - Woolworths. A one-stop-shop which sold everything from chocolate bars to toasters and televisions, Pyrex dishes to Ladybird clothes, aerobics DVDs to shoe polish, Chad Valley toys, pencils, pens, mops. And of course, there was the Pick 'n' Mix sweet counter which was actually affordable in the 80s, not like the modern-day cinema versions where a mouthful of sweetie mice will cost you half your month's wages! Photo: GOOGLE
