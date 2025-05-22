2 . TRAKS PORTRUSH

Traks International Nightclub in Portrush was THE place to go in the 80s. The dance floor with individually illuminated tiles which flashed on and off made us all feel like we were stepping down the 'sidewalk' like the Michael Jackson 'Billy Jean' video. All the soap and pop stars of the day came to town for those personal appearance nights too. In the era of neon and mesh tops, Traks attracted nightclubbers from all over Northern Ireland. Photo: Dancepics.co.uk