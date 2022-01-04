Carnlough New Year’s Day swim: pictures from years gone by

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from past New Year’s Day Swims at Carnlough.

The temperature was a balmy 10 degrees for the New Years Day Spina Bifida swim in Carnlough, one of the warmest in the swim’s thirty-six year history as reflected by one of the swim’s veterans John ‘Smudger’ Smith. However event organiser Billy McIlroy was taking no chances as he wore his winter clothes. BT2-118JC

Jean Currie and her granddaughters Shanon and Jemma were at the Carnlough swim. BT2-116JC

Julie Barr and her twin daughters Erin and Amy watched the New Year’s Day swim in Carnlough. BT2-115JC

No holding back for this brave pair as they jump off the harbour wall into the cold Carnlough water. BT2-104JC

Megan McClements and Stephanie Rea at the Carnlough swim. BT2-101JC

A large crowd gathered in Carnlough to watch the annual New Years Day swim in Carnlough. Pic Gavan Caldwell