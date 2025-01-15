Carrickfergus Grammar: 20 fab photos from school formals between 2006-2013

By Helena McManus
Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:45 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 12:50 GMT
A delve into the Carrick Times archive has provided photos from Carrickfergus Grammar School formals in years gone by.

Former pupils are featured at the events in the Hilton Templepatrick in 2006, Templeton Hotel in 2009, Galgorm Resort and Spa in 2010 and 2013, and the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel in 2011.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Attending the Carrick Grammar School formal at Galgorm Manor in 2010. Ct43-022tc

1. Formal

Attending the Carrick Grammar School formal at Galgorm Manor in 2010. Ct43-022tc Photo: Tim Cully

Attending the 2009 Carrick Grammar formal, held at the Templeton Hotel were Lynsey McMaw, Brian Alexander and Jasmin Patterson. Ct44-035tc

2. Formal

Attending the 2009 Carrick Grammar formal, held at the Templeton Hotel were Lynsey McMaw, Brian Alexander and Jasmin Patterson. Ct44-035tc Photo: Tim Cully

Nichola Ford, Jessica Moore and Sarah Nelson attended the 2009 Carrick Grammar School formal. Ct44-045tc

3. Formal

Nichola Ford, Jessica Moore and Sarah Nelson attended the 2009 Carrick Grammar School formal. Ct44-045tc Photo: Tim Cully

Peter Moore, Kathryn Murray, Rosie Hay and Andy Armstrong at Carrick Grammar’s formal in 2009. Ct44-036tc

4. Formal

Peter Moore, Kathryn Murray, Rosie Hay and Andy Armstrong at Carrick Grammar’s formal in 2009. Ct44-036tc Photo: Tim Cully

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice