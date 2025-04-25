If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
1. Check out these photos of Annahilt Primary pupils from the Star archive
Pupils from the P7 class at Annahilt Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD
2. Check out these photos of Annahilt Primary pupils from the Star archive
P1 pupils at Annahilt Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD
3. Check out these photos of Annahilt Primary pupils from the Star archive
Annahilt Primary One Classroom Assistant Mrs Ruth Hughes and Teacher Mrs Leanne Greer pictured with their Primary One Class in 2008 Photo: NIWD
4. Check out these photos of Annahilt Primary pupils from the Star archive
Annahilt Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2011 Photo: NIWD