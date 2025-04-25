Annahilt Primary School P1 pupils with Mrs Debbie Davidson, right, teacher, and Mrs Mavis Cunningham, classroom assistant in 2012Annahilt Primary School P1 pupils with Mrs Debbie Davidson, right, teacher, and Mrs Mavis Cunningham, classroom assistant in 2012
Check out these photos of Annahilt Primary from the Star archive

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:33 BST
Were you a pupil at Annahilt Primary School between 2006-2013? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Pupils from the P7 class at Annahilt Primary School in 2009

Pupils from the P7 class at Annahilt Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

P1 pupils at Annahilt Primary School in 2009

P1 pupils at Annahilt Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Annahilt Primary One Classroom Assistant Mrs Ruth Hughes and Teacher Mrs Leanne Greer pictured with their Primary One Class in 2008

Annahilt Primary One Classroom Assistant Mrs Ruth Hughes and Teacher Mrs Leanne Greer pictured with their Primary One Class in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Annahilt Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2011

Annahilt Primary School Primary Seven Class in 2011 Photo: NIWD

