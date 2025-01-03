Check out these photos of Brownlee Primary School pupils from the Ulster Star archive

Brownlee Primary School Primary Seven pupils in 2009Brownlee Primary School Primary Seven pupils in 2009
Were you a pupil at Brownlee Primary School between 2006-2010? Take a look at some photos from the Ulster Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Brownlee Primary School Primary Ones in 2009

Brownlee Primary School Primary Ones in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Children's Commissioner Patricia Lewsley pictured with children from Brownlee Primary School during a visit to the School in 2009

Children's Commissioner Patricia Lewsley pictured with children from Brownlee Primary School during a visit to the School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Brownlee Primary School Primary One pupils with Classroom Assistant Kristin Eastwood and Teacher Wendy-Anne McFarland in 2010

Brownlee Primary School Primary One pupils with Classroom Assistant Kristin Eastwood and Teacher Wendy-Anne McFarland in 2010 Photo: NIWD

Kerri Smyth and Jay Bergin from Brownlee Primary School enjoying the Mayor's Carnival Parade in Lisburn in 2010

Kerri Smyth and Jay Bergin from Brownlee Primary School enjoying the Mayor's Carnival Parade in Lisburn in 2010 Photo: NIWD

