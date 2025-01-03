Check out these photos of Brownlee Primary School pupils from the Ulster Star archive

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
Brownlee Primary School Primary Ones in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Children's Commissioner Patricia Lewsley pictured with children from Brownlee Primary School during a visit to the School in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Brownlee Primary School Primary One pupils with Classroom Assistant Kristin Eastwood and Teacher Wendy-Anne McFarland in 2010 Photo: NIWD
Kerri Smyth and Jay Bergin from Brownlee Primary School enjoying the Mayor's Carnival Parade in Lisburn in 2010 Photo: NIWD