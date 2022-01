Samuel and Martha McCrea had a smile for the camera at the members of Cookstown 040 dinner.

Enjoying the members of Cookstown 040 dinner in 2010.

Attending the members of Cookstown 040 dinner in 2010 were Peggy Montgomery, Margaret Wilkinson and Agnes Muldoon.

Enjoying the members of Cookstown 040 Christmas dinner were Robert Cahoon, Pearl Cahoon and David Harbinson.

