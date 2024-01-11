Register
BREAKING
CHEER WE GO...Yvonne and Eric Boyd, Nevin Price and Olive Renwick, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010CHEER WE GO...Yvonne and Eric Boyd, Nevin Price and Olive Renwick, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010
CHEER WE GO...Yvonne and Eric Boyd, Nevin Price and Olive Renwick, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010

Down memory lane: New Year's Eve revellers from years gone by around the Causeway Coast

Now that we are well in 2024 and the New Year’s resolutions have either kicked in or been kicked out, we thought we’d take a little walk down memory lane.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT

We looked back through our archives and found some great photos of December 31 nights out in Coleraine and Portrush.

Take a look at our New Year’s Eve party-goers and see who you can spot...

NEW YEAR WISHES...Joe McAfee, and Christin Neill say farewell to 2009 at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve

1. RETRO

NEW YEAR WISHES...Joe McAfee, and Christin Neill say farewell to 2009 at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve Photo: NI WORLD

HAPPY NEW YEAR...Charles and Jackie Speight join the celebrations in the Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010

2. RETRO

HAPPY NEW YEAR...Charles and Jackie Speight join the celebrations in the Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

ARM IN ARM...Caroline Boreland and Dianne Clock pictured at the Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010

3. RETRO

ARM IN ARM...Caroline Boreland and Dianne Clock pictured at the Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: N WORLD

BIG NIGHT...Gerald Dallat, Maisie Campbell, Mel Freeman, and Anne Dallat join in the fun at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010

4. RETRO

BIG NIGHT...Gerald Dallat, Maisie Campbell, Mel Freeman, and Anne Dallat join in the fun at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortrushColeraine