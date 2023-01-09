Register
Down memory lane - Save the Children Fashion Show in Coleraine

Here we go down memory lane again, taking a delve into the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
5 minutes ago

This week we look back to October 2009 and a fashion show in aid of Save the Children, held at Coleraine Rugby Club.

See if you recognise anyone...

1. Save The Children Fashion Show

Pictured at the Save The Children Fashion Show at Coleraine Rugby Club back in October 2009 are Janella Cameron, Dorreen Millar, Kathleen McBride, and Joy Moore

Photo: s

2. Save The Children Fashion Show

Cheryl Killough, Olivia Culbert, Lenore Morrison, Jean Boyd, and Gillian Lemon pictured during the Save The Children Fashion Show at Coleraine Rugby Club back in October 2009

Photo: s

3. Save The Children Fashion Show

Shop volunteers Phyllis Michael, Lorna Dane, Paddy Shaw, Sheela McGrath and Yvonne Orr pictured during the Save The Children Fashion Show at Coleraine Rugby Club back in October 2009

Photo: s

4. Save The Children Fashion Show

The models pictured during the Save The Children Fashion Show at Coleraine Rugby Club back in October 2009

Photo: s

ColeraineColeraine Rugby Club