We asked you, our Coleraine and Ballymoney Times readers, to tell us which shops they miss most from years gone by – and you responded!

What a fantastic response we had and what wonderful memories your answers stirred up.

If we take a stroll around the Coleraine town centre of our readers’ memories, we would pass car showrooms and a busy harbour, past the Town Hall and Huey and Henderson’s towards Tweedy Acheson’s, Simpson and Hill, McCandless’, Eason’s, Etam, Graham’s Record Shop, Moody’s, Lily Leckey’s, Walker’s Toy Shop in New Row and Smyth’s Drapers and McConkey and Gould.

Then it was on to Hill Bros, Morrison’s Sweet Shop on Bridge Street, the Wimpy, the Lombard Cafe, the Corporation Hotel, Sounds Fantastic, Jingles, McCloskey’s Hairdressers, the Belfast Bar, and Paul Fashions.

Meanwhile over in Ballymoney, a Saturday trip to the shops of our memories would include visiting Grandma Smith’s Cafe, the Wonderstore, the Music Box, McVicker’s Sports, Wilson McMichael’s, RJ Kerr, Young’s Chip Shop, Tweeds, McIlroy’s Shoe Shop, Curries, Duncan’s Chemist, Johnny McEldowney’s, Kelso’s, Ballentine’s,Taggarts, Anderson’s Shoe Shop, McCurdy Hamilton’s, McConaghies, Kelly's, Raymond Cafe, More For Less, Sally's Wool Shop, or Annie Twaddle’s.

You had lots more memories of your favourite Ballymoney businesses like Donaghy’s sweet shop on Church Street, Chat & Chew Cafe, Campbell’s Chemist, Murphy’s Newsagent, The Brown Jug, Gamble’s Shoe Shop, The Gift Centre, Cassells, Dunnes, Shop Electric, the fruit shop on Church Street, The Bible Shop, Walkers, Clarke’s, The Riada Advertiser above Video Mania, Hughes, the Gift Centre, Brown’s paper shop, Charlie and James McAfee’s.

Later in the day, the weekend entertainment may have been supplied by Bubbles/Buzby’s roller disco, Rosie Higgins’ Bar, Xtravision, Video City or the Imperial Bar.

1 . RETRO The Brown Jug, Ballymoney. Photo: FACEBOOK

2 . RETRO Woolworth's in Coleraine. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . RETRO Church Street in Ballymoney featuring the Music Box. Photo: NI COMMUNITY ARCHIVE

4 . RETRO The Diamond Bar in Ballymoney. Photo: NI COMMUNITY ARCHIVE