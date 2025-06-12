Included are summer fairs at Downshire School, along with Sunnylands Primary, Woodlawn Primary and Oakfield Primary schools.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Summer fairs
Mary and Zoe McKenzie are pictured with Jamie and Makenzie McMaw at Sunnylands Primary School summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-013-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Summer fairs
Ryan, Glenn and Rachel at the Downshire School Summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-053-GR Photo: NI World
3. Summer fairs
Derrick and Suzie Mayne from KragFergus Living History group at the Woodlawn PS Summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-066-GR Photo: NI World
4. Summer fairs
Linda, Paul and Joel McKimm at the 2015 Woodlawn PS Summer fair. INCT 23-067-GR Photo: NI World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.