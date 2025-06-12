Fab throwback photos from summer fairs at Carrickfergus schools in 2015

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:07 BST
With the summer holidays almost upon us, we’ve dipped into the archives and found these fab photos from end-of-term events at Carrickfergus schools back in 2015.

Included are summer fairs at Downshire School, along with Sunnylands Primary, Woodlawn Primary and Oakfield Primary schools.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Mary and Zoe McKenzie are pictured with Jamie and Makenzie McMaw at Sunnylands Primary School summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-013-PSB

1. Summer fairs

Mary and Zoe McKenzie are pictured with Jamie and Makenzie McMaw at Sunnylands Primary School summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-013-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Ryan, Glenn and Rachel at the Downshire School Summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-053-GR

2. Summer fairs

Ryan, Glenn and Rachel at the Downshire School Summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-053-GR Photo: NI World

Derrick and Suzie Mayne from KragFergus Living History group at the Woodlawn PS Summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-066-GR

3. Summer fairs

Derrick and Suzie Mayne from KragFergus Living History group at the Woodlawn PS Summer fair in 2015. INCT 23-066-GR Photo: NI World

Linda, Paul and Joel McKimm at the 2015 Woodlawn PS Summer fair. INCT 23-067-GR

4. Summer fairs

Linda, Paul and Joel McKimm at the 2015 Woodlawn PS Summer fair. INCT 23-067-GR Photo: NI World

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice