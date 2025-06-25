Included are summer fairs at Roddensvale School in 2012 and 2014, St John’s Primary School Carnlough in 2011, and Ballycarry Primary School in 2011 and 2012.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Summer fair
Having fun on the bouncy castle at the Ballycarry Primary School summer fair in 2012. INLT 25-018-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Summer fair
Pauline paints Ewan's face at the Ballycarry Primary School summer fair in 2012. INLT 25-016-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Summer fair
Gary and Kathy Doey look after the BBQ at the Ballycarry Primary School summer fair in 2012. INLT 25-017-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Summer fair
Natasha, Joseph and Jessica Wood are pictured with Reece McCleave and Sophie Rippon at the Roddensvale School summer fair in 2014. INLT 24-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
