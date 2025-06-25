Fab throwback photos from summer fairs at Larne, Ballycarry and Carnlough schools

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST
With the summer holidays almost upon us, we’ve dipped into the archives and found these fab photos from end-of-term events at schools in Larne and the surrounding area between 2011 and 2014.

Included are summer fairs at Roddensvale School in 2012 and 2014, St John’s Primary School Carnlough in 2011, and Ballycarry Primary School in 2011 and 2012.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Having fun on the bouncy castle at the Ballycarry Primary School summer fair in 2012. INLT 25-018-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Pauline paints Ewan's face at the Ballycarry Primary School summer fair in 2012. INLT 25-016-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Gary and Kathy Doey look after the BBQ at the Ballycarry Primary School summer fair in 2012. INLT 25-017-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Natasha, Joseph and Jessica Wood are pictured with Reece McCleave and Sophie Rippon at the Roddensvale School summer fair in 2014. INLT 24-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

