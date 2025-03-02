Flip back the years with these great Pancake Day pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives

Our latest rummage through the Mid Ulster Mail archives has uncovered these great photos of a Pancake Day charity event from the past.
Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.
1. Pancake Day
Enjoying the craic at the Pancake Tuesday charity event back in 2008, organised by Seamus McNally, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group and held in the Greenvale Hotel. Photo: Adrian Robinson
2. Pancake Day
A smile for the camera when they attended the Pancake Tuesday charity event organised by Seamus McNally in 2008, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group. Photo: Adrian Robinson
3. Pancake Day
Enjoying the Pancake Tuesday charity event in 2008, organised by Seamus McNally, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group and held in the Greenvale Hotel. Photo: Adrian Robinson
4. Pancake Day
Pictured at the Pancake Tuesday charity event in 2008 organised by Seamus McNally, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group and held in the Greenvale Hotel. Photo: Adrian Robinson