Flip back the years with these great Pancake Day pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 17:20 BST
Pancake Day is the perfect day for some fun with family and friends – and of course to enjoy some delicious pancakes.

Our latest rummage through the Mid Ulster Mail archives has uncovered these great photos of a Pancake Day charity event from the past.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

Enjoying the craic at the Pancake Tuesday charity event back in 2008, organised by Seamus McNally, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group and held in the Greenvale Hotel.

A smile for the camera when they attended the Pancake Tuesday charity event organised by Seamus McNally in 2008, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group.

Enjoying the Pancake Tuesday charity event in 2008, organised by Seamus McNally, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group and held in the Greenvale Hotel.

Pictured at the Pancake Tuesday charity event in 2008 organised by Seamus McNally, in aid of Cookstown MS Help and Support Group and held in the Greenvale Hotel.

