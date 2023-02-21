We’ve had a rummage through the Larne Times archives and discovered this great collection of pictures taken on Pancake Day back in 2007.
See who you can recognise having a great time cooking up the tasty treats.
1. Fun on Pancake Day
Samuel pours in his pancake mixture at Corran Integrated Primary School on Pancake Day in 2007.
Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Fun on Pancake Day
Daisy and Jessica get ready to tuck into one of the pancakes they made with their classmates at Corran Integrated Primary School during Shrove Tuesday 2007.
Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Fun on Pancake Day
India, Poppy and Jordan share a big pancake at Corran Integrated Primary School in 2007.
Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Fun on Pancake Day
Joanne adds a spoonful of sugar to the pancake mixture at Toreagh P.S in 2007.
Photo: Peter Rippon