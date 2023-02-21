Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Katie Saunderson successfully flips a pancake on Shrove Tuesday during domestic science at Larne Grammar School in 2007.
Katie Saunderson successfully flips a pancake on Shrove Tuesday during domestic science at Larne Grammar School in 2007.

Flip back the years with these great Pancake Day pictures in Larne from 2007

We’ve had a rummage through the Larne Times archives and discovered this great collection of pictures taken on Pancake Day back in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago

See who you can recognise having a great time cooking up the tasty treats.

1. Fun on Pancake Day

Samuel pours in his pancake mixture at Corran Integrated Primary School on Pancake Day in 2007.

Photo: Peter Rippon

Photo Sales

2. Fun on Pancake Day

Daisy and Jessica get ready to tuck into one of the pancakes they made with their classmates at Corran Integrated Primary School during Shrove Tuesday 2007.

Photo: Peter Rippon

Photo Sales

3. Fun on Pancake Day

India, Poppy and Jordan share a big pancake at Corran Integrated Primary School in 2007.

Photo: Peter Rippon

Photo Sales

4. Fun on Pancake Day

Joanne adds a spoonful of sugar to the pancake mixture at Toreagh P.S in 2007.

Photo: Peter Rippon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Larne