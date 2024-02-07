Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Pancake Day
Louise and Chloe ready to tuck into their pancakes at Larne and Inver Primary School in 2011. Photo: Peter Rippon Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Pancake Day
Regan, Reuben, Lawrence, Chloe and Louise busy mixing up the pancake batter at Larne and Inver Primary School on Pancake Day 2011. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Pancake Day
Tucking into pancakes during Pancake Day at St MacNissi's Primary School in 2013. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Pancake Day
Joining in with the traditional pancake making on Shrove Tuesday 2010 were Tara Murphy, Megan McMurray, Kyle Magill and Bobbi Surgeoner, who had great fun helping make the sweet treats at the Larne YMCA After Schools Club. Photo: Peter Rippon