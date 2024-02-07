Register
BREAKING

Flip back the years with these great Pancake Tuesday pictures in Larne from 2010-2013

We’ve had a rummage through the Larne Times archives and discovered this great collection of pictures of young people enjoying Pancake Tuesday between 2010-2013.
By Helena McManus
Published 7th Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Louise and Chloe ready to tuck into their pancakes at Larne and Inver Primary School in 2011. Photo: Peter Rippon

1. Pancake Tuesday

Louise and Chloe ready to tuck into their pancakes at Larne and Inver Primary School in 2011. Photo: Peter Rippon Photo: Peter Rippon

Regan, Reuben, Lawrence, Chloe and Louise busy mixing up the pancake batter at Larne and Inver Primary School on Pancake Tuesday 2011.

2. Pancake Tuesday

Regan, Reuben, Lawrence, Chloe and Louise busy mixing up the pancake batter at Larne and Inver Primary School on Pancake Tuesday 2011. Photo: Peter Rippon

Tucking into pancakes during Pancake Tuesday at St MacNissi's Primary School in 2013.

3. Pancake Tuesday

Tucking into pancakes during Pancake Tuesday at St MacNissi's Primary School in 2013. Photo: Peter Rippon

Joining in with the traditional pancake making on Shrove Tuesday 2010 were Tara Murphy, Megan McMurray, Kyle Magill and Bobbi Surgeoner, who had great fun helping make the sweet treats at the Larne YMCA After Schools Club.

4. Pancake Tuesday

Joining in with the traditional pancake making on Shrove Tuesday 2010 were Tara Murphy, Megan McMurray, Kyle Magill and Bobbi Surgeoner, who had great fun helping make the sweet treats at the Larne YMCA After Schools Club. Photo: Peter Rippon

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Larne