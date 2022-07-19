Loading...
Ballymena United striker Jamie Davidson battles for possession during their Foyle Cup Under-19's final against Hibernian on Friday night. 2407JM03
Ballymena United striker Jamie Davidson battles for possession during their Foyle Cup Under-19's final against Hibernian on Friday night. 2407JM03

Foyle Cup: 31 more great pictures from 2012

It’s time again for the Foyle Cup and the playing pitches of the North West will again host some of the most talented young footballers in Europe.

By William Allen
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:48 am

We’ve taken a trip down Memory Lane today and published some great memories in picture form, from the tournament played here ten years ago.

As readers have shown they are enjoying this dander through the past, we thought we’d upload more pictures from the 2012 Foyle Cup, that we hope you’ll enjoy seeing. Many readers may even feature in them, given the competition’s huge popularity.

1.

Ballymena United's Peter Duffin battles his way past two Hibernian defenders during their Foyle Cup Under-19's final on Friday night. 2407JM04

Photo Sales

2.

Jamie Fleming pictured in action for Ballymena United during their Foyle Cup Under-19's final against Hibernian on Friday night. 2407JM06

Photo Sales

3.

Donegal Schoolboys player Conor Doherty lines up a shot at goal during their Foyle Cup Under-15's final against Draperstown Celtic at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night. 2407JM07

Photo Sales

4.

Striker Kieran MacPherson heads home to score for Donegal Schoolboys during their Under-15's final against Draperstown Celtic at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night. 2407JM08

Photo Sales
North WestEurope
Next Page
Page 1 of 8