Foyle Cup: 31 more great pictures from 2012

We’ve taken a trip down Memory Lane today and published some great memories in picture form, from the tournament played here ten years ago.
As readers have shown they are enjoying this dander through the past, we thought we’d upload more pictures from the 2012 Foyle Cup, that we hope you’ll enjoy seeing. Many readers may even feature in them, given the competition’s huge popularity.
Ballymena United's Peter Duffin battles his way past two Hibernian defenders during their Foyle Cup Under-19's final on Friday night. 2407JM04
Jamie Fleming pictured in action for Ballymena United during their Foyle Cup Under-19's final against Hibernian on Friday night. 2407JM06
Donegal Schoolboys player Conor Doherty lines up a shot at goal during their Foyle Cup Under-15's final against Draperstown Celtic at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night. 2407JM07
Striker Kieran MacPherson heads home to score for Donegal Schoolboys during their Under-15's final against Draperstown Celtic at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night. 2407JM08