Ryan O'Reilly (NECSL) and Shane McGinty (QPR) in action during the U16 Cup Final, at the Foyle Cup 2010. 2407GM16
Foyle Cup: Magical memories of 2010 event

You seemed to enjoy our recent walk down Memory Lane to the Foyle Cup when it was held ten years ago, in 2012.

By William Allen
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:43 pm

So we’ve taken another stroll down through the archives to 2010, and can now publish some great Foyle Cup memories from that year.

Here are 59 pictures for you to enjoy. Such is the popularity of this annual event that many readers might see themselves on the pitch or on the parade a dozen years ago.

1.

The Mayor Of Derry Counsellor Colm Eastwood, congratulates NW & Coleraine Youth League, in their 2-0 victory over Linfield, in the U12 Cup Final at the Brandywell Stadium, during the Foyle Cup 2010. 2407GM13

2.

Conor Pepper in control of the ball for QPR against NECSL, in the U16 Cup Final, played at the Brandywell Stadium, during the Foyle Cup 2010. 2407GM05

3.

Nathan Boyle (Derry & District Youth) and Ryan Davidson (Newhill) go shoulder to shoulder in the sides U16 Plate Final clash at the Brandywell Showgrounds, during the Foyle Cup 2010. 2407GM04

4.

Aaron Logan, brings the ball under control for Derry & District Youth against Newhill , in the U14 Plater Final at the Brandywell Showgrounds, in the Foyle Cup 2010. 2407GM03

