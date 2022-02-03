General’s farewell message to ‘Black and Tans’ (1922)

1921: Black and Tans 'beginning a drive at Dundrum', from the town of Drombane in Tipperary. They are Copley, Blake, Frost, Tanburn, Canfles and Bromfield. John Dunne's shop is behind them. Original Publication: From the A E Bell Collection. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It was for the distribution throughout the country.

The message read: “Today, the demobilisation of the regular RIC begins. The men who came from Great Britain to join the force at a time of bitter trouble are now leaving Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They brought strength and fighting experience to their hard-pressed Irish comrades in the crisis, and have worked and lived with them in a spirit of loyal comradeship.

“They have helped to make the whole force what it now is – a force of fighting efficiency beyond all proportion to the numbers, provided with efficient and ample transport, well-armed, and equipped.

“With the loyal help and backing of the British Army, the RIC, lived through a time of trouble and has become the formidable force it is now.”

He concluded: “Mostly ex-soldiers of the war, the Black and Tans have deserved well of their country, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for the great services they have rendered in Ireland under my command, and for the loyal support they have always given me.

“I wish one and all the best of luck in their future careers. I am proud to have had them under my command.”

Man claims that he is the son of late Emperor Maximilian

During this week a century ago the News Letter reported on a extraordinary story which was “reminiscent of the wildest of film dramas”, of the claim of a man resident in London – a buyer in Billingsgate and Smithfield – to the Throne of Austria.

The claimant had declared that he was a son of the late Emperor of Mexico – a brother of of the late Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria – and that he was born at the Vatican, his mother having fled to Rome following the revolution which ended in Maximilian’s execution.