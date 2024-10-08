The Halloween holidays are HUGE now with lots us dressing up, going ‘trick or treating’, attending fireworks displays and even decorating our houses!
We took a look back through the Ballymoney Times archives at Halloween happenings from the past.
See if you can spot any spookily familiar faces...
1. RETRO
A crowd of children eager to get their picture in the Ballymoney Times at St.Patrick & St.Brigids Halloween Disco in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
P1 pupils of St.Brigids PS, Ballymoney pictured in their Halloween costumes in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
P4 pupils of St.Brigids PS, Ballymoney pictured in their Halloween costumes in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
Class A pupils of St.Brigids PS, Ballymoney pictured in their Halloween costumes in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
