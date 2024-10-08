HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Looking back at spooky season memories around Ballymoney

Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:03 BST
The days of a plastic mask and making a Halloween costume out of an old sheet have long gone!

The Halloween holidays are HUGE now with lots us dressing up, going ‘trick or treating’, attending fireworks displays and even decorating our houses!

We took a look back through the Ballymoney Times archives at Halloween happenings from the past.

See if you can spot any spookily familiar faces...

A crowd of children eager to get their picture in the Ballymoney Times at St.Patrick & St.Brigids Halloween Disco in 2006.

P1 pupils of St.Brigids PS, Ballymoney pictured in their Halloween costumes in 2009.

P4 pupils of St.Brigids PS, Ballymoney pictured in their Halloween costumes in 2009.

Class A pupils of St.Brigids PS, Ballymoney pictured in their Halloween costumes in 2009.

